CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second longest work stoppage in MLB history is over. One of the shortest spring trainings in history is just about to draw to a close as well. The postseason field has expanded from 10 to 12 teams, featuring three division winners and three wild card teams from each league. The DH is the law of the land in both leagues, the automatic runner on second base in extra innings somehow survived for a third straight season and robot umpires are being used at Class AAA.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO