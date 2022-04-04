ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Family Chantel Season 4 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

By Maxine Page
 2 days ago
TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" has spawned a slew of spin-offs. "The Family Chantel" has proved the most successful. "90 Day Fiancé" fans weren't thrilled about yet another show — already suffering a touch of "Fiancé" overload. However, Starcasm reported that "The Family Chantel" bagged the highest ratings of any spin-off premiere....

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

