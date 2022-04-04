The Family Chantel Season 4 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

The iconic RHONY is getting shaken up with a new cast following the messy and low-rated Season 13 that didn't even have a reunion special. Real Housewives boss Andy Cohen unveiled a two-part strategy of rebooting the show with a multicultural cast and launching a spinoff featuring former RHONY stars. The two-part strategy “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year,” he tells Variety, adding: “You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.” Cohen says of the reboot: “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.” As for the spinoff, which remains untitled, Cohen says it's being referred to internally as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy. Cohen declined to say who might be on that show, but does expect Jill Zarin to be the first person to call him. While the reboot will be made for Bravo, Cohen says the spinoff may end up on Peacock.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO