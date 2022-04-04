ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Max Scherzer’s status for Mets Opening Day hinges on bullpen session

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — Max Scherzer’s fate to start the season will largely depend upon how he fares in a bullpen session Tuesday.

A day after the right-hander was scratched from a spring training start because of hamstring discomfort, manager Buck Showalter on Sunday indicated that Scherzer is still potentially in the equation for the Mets’ first turn through the rotation.

But it’s unclear if Showalter would feel comfortable enough to pitch Scherzer in Thursday’s opener in Washington or if he might be pushed back at least one day. Originally, Showalter planned to give Jacob deGrom the start in the opener. But the right-hander will start the season on the injured list with a stress reaction on his right scapula.

Showalter has indicated he wants to keep his other starting pitchers — Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker — in their original alignment. Among the possibilities is deGrom’s replacement (potentially Tylor Megill, David Peterson or Trevor Williams) will start the opener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BMGm_0eyMzUGe00
Max Scherzer

Scherzer has called his hamstring discomfort a “hiccup” and indicated he wasn’t too concerned about the possibility of an extended absence.

“Opening Day is special,” Bassitt said. “But nobody is going to be talking about Opening Day in about seven months. Just do what is best for the club and I think Buck is doing a great job of that.”

Bassitt also expressed optimism the Mets can survive deGrom’s absence for a significant stretch.

“We’ll be all right,” Bassitt said. “Max is fine. Jake obviously needs some time, but if we are that reliant on deGrom, I know he’s the best pitcher in the world, but it’s OK. It will be all right.”

Bassitt extended to 90 pitches over five innings in the Mets’ 8-4 exhibition victory over the Marlins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgMFO_0eyMzUGe00
Chris Bassitt pitches Sunday during the Mets’ spring training game against the Marlins.

The right-hander allowed four earned runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts to finish the Grapefruit League with a 3.72 ERA.

Williams, who is a candidate to take deGrom’s rotation spot, pitched three shutout innings in relief.

The Mets played their final game at Clover Park this spring. They face the Astros and Nationals on the road the next two days and will work out on Wednesday in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Yankees swap relief pitchers in trade with Mets

The New York Yankees and New York Mets spend most of their time together squaring off for bragging rights within the city. But before any pitches were thrown in this season’s Subway Series, the two foes agreed on a trade together to tweak their bullpens. According to Joel Sherman...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
David Peterson
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Buck Showalter
Yardbarker

New Mets ace Max Scherzer hopes to pitch Friday vs. Nationals

The New York Mets were dealt a brutal one-two punch of injury woes when two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was temporarily shut down with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder before a report surfaced that three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was dealing with some sort of hamstring issue.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy