Aly & AJ Tour Bus Caught In Downtown Sacramento Crossfire

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Pop duo Aly & AJ and their crew had a close brush with the downtown Sacramento mass shooting when their bus was caught in the crossfire, they say.

In a tweet from the official Aly & AJ Twitter account, the duo wrote: “Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is OK. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Aly & AJ had played at Crest Theatre, which is a few dozen feet away from the shooting scene, just hours before the shooting.

Three men and three women are dead and 12 others were injured in the shooting that erupted near 10th and K streets around 2 a.m. Sunday.

About eight square blocks of downtown Sacramento are still taped off as officers investigate the scene. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there were multiple shooters.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

