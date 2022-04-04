KDKA Personalities Take Part In Fair Lady Frolic Charity Fashion Show

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From the TV studio to the runway!

It was a Sunday in style for a few KDKA-TV personalities who took part in the Fair Lady Frolic Charity Fashion Show at the Rivers Casino.

Bob Pompeani, along with his wife Lisa, were joined by Kym Gable and her entire family as part of the show.

Also taking a walk down the runway was former KDKA anchor and reporter Paul Martino and his wife Joy.

All of them were modeling fashions by Pittsburgh designers and stores.

The Italian Sons and Daughters of America host the annual fundraiser that supports several missions throughout the year.

The money raised during Sunday’s show will help send 600 children with special needs to Kennywood for a day.