Lack Of Working Elevator Strands Elderly And Disabled Residents Of Wilkinsburg High Rise

By: Shelley Bortz

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Trapped.

That’s how tenants in a Wilkinsburg high rise are describing the situation they’re in after the building’s elevators stopped working.

The Wood Towers has only two elevators and one of them has been out of service for over a month then on Friday, the only working elevator in the building broke, meaning every tenant must use the stairs.

“I’m very concerned because it’s a safety issue,” said Asia Howze, whose aunt lives in one of the 100 units at Wood Towers.

She said that most of the tenants are elderly and disabled and now with both elevators out of service, they’re forced to use the stairs.

Those that can’t, they’re essentially trapped in the building.

“I removed her the other day,” Howze said. “She’s used to her own private environment but those steps are enduring for her to get up and down those steps.”

Howard Roberts lives on the 8th floor and recently had his hip replaced. He said walking up and down the stairs is difficult.

Roberts said this is just the latest in a series of elevators issues in this building.

“Every time they fix it It’s a crappy job because the elevators keep going in and out, this isn’t the first time this happened,” he said.

Another relative is beyond upset, saying her grandma is in her 80s and cannot get up and down the stairs.

She added that management hasn’t been much help, either, with numerous tenants reaching out to the corporation that owns the building but has yet to hear back.

“The first thing my grandma says is it’s under new management,” said Asia Tansmore. “That should have been the first issue they fixed. I understand it takes time to fix other problems but that is something important and it’s a safety hazard.”

A service company is supposed to come and look at the elevator on Tuesday but there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to fix it immediately.