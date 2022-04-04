ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion walked the Grammys red carpet in a bold leopard-print dress with a thigh-high slit

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGCaS_0eyMz5Wy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0S9t_0eyMz5Wy00
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the 2022 Grammys.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

  • Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the 2022 Grammys in a bold one-shouldered leopard-print dress.
  • The Roberto Cavalli dress featured a zebra-print lining and daring thigh-high slit.
  • The three-time Grammy winner is nominated for best rap performance at this year's ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the 2022 Grammy Awards , held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, in a bold one-shouldered leopard-print dress with a thigh-high slit.

The "Body" rapper turned heads in the show-stopping Roberto Cavalli dress, which she accessorized with stacks of gold bangles and patterned nails. Before landing on the red carpet, the artist cooled down in the Las Vegas heat with a handheld fan.

Fans online seemed to have mixed feelings about the rapper's daring look.

On an Instagram post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily , one fan said, "Giving me 2010 prom dance ... but it's cute for her."

"It's okay. I expected something more elaborate from her for the Grammys," another commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTKw0_0eyMz5Wy00
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for best rap performance for her hit song "Thot Shit." The rapper won best rap performance and best rap song at the 2021 Grammys for her "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé. She also took home the award for best new artist, beating out Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 87

Tracie Marshall-thompson
1d ago

@meganthestallion these people are NEVER satisfied. honestly you have some battles ahead. stack your coins, mix & repeat. most that comment couldn't afford a smidge of what you have to work with. that dress was beautiful. make it make sense, spending 💰💰💰💰 on a one time wear & all the accessories to go with it. tell the negative ones to send you what they thought you should've worn & you'll take a pic & send it to them

Reply
9
Joel Marrero
1d ago

if we didn't have people hating we wouldn't know the outcome of being who we are

Reply(3)
13
Sandra Jefferson
1d ago

Don't worry about the haters they wish they could be in your position always got something negative to say just pure jealous keep doing you and enjoy life a hater is doing what they good at and you doing what you're good at preforming I love your music and you are beautiful

Reply
2
Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Noah Cyrus
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Doja Cat
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Leopard#Fashion Bomb Daily
Essence

Meet The 26-Year-Old Fashion Designer Who Designed A Custom Corset For Cardi B

Cierra Boyd talks sustainability in fashion, Cardi B, and more in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE GU. In 2018, fashion designer Cierra Boyd participated in a design competition in her native Ohio. One of the challenges? To not use fabric on a design. It was a head-scratcher, but once she came across footage of someone making a mask out of sneakers, a lightbulb went off. She was going to make a corset out of shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s ‘going away’

Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show. Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Donda,” but opted to skip out on music’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Carl Crawford a 'Pill Popper'; He Accuses Her of Being an 'Alcoholic'

Megan thee Stallion went scorched earth on Carl Crawford after news broke that he is suing her---dragging out their ongoing legal issues. "Carl I don't wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass!" she wrote. "You talking abt I ain't paid for a show and you sound slow," she wrote. "Im the artist I don't pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F---KING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Grammy Award-Winning Producer Stevie J Provides Update On Diddy's 'No Way Out 2' Album

Exclusive – Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J has a résumé most producers only dream of — his collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, JAY-Z and Mariah Carey barely scratch the surface. While Stevie is widely known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop, it’s his work in the studio and innate musical talent that truly make Stevie J a legend.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
