Megan Thee Stallion walked the Grammys red carpet in a bold leopard-print dress with a thigh-high slit

Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the 2022 Grammys. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the 2022 Grammys in a bold one-shouldered leopard-print dress.

The Roberto Cavalli dress featured a zebra-print lining and daring thigh-high slit.

The three-time Grammy winner is nominated for best rap performance at this year's ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the 2022 Grammy Awards , held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, in a bold one-shouldered leopard-print dress with a thigh-high slit.

The "Body" rapper turned heads in the show-stopping Roberto Cavalli dress, which she accessorized with stacks of gold bangles and patterned nails. Before landing on the red carpet, the artist cooled down in the Las Vegas heat with a handheld fan.

Fans online seemed to have mixed feelings about the rapper's daring look.

On an Instagram post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily , one fan said, "Giving me 2010 prom dance ... but it's cute for her."

"It's okay. I expected something more elaborate from her for the Grammys," another commented.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for best rap performance for her hit song "Thot Shit." The rapper won best rap performance and best rap song at the 2021 Grammys for her "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé. She also took home the award for best new artist, beating out Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus.