ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Grammys live: BTS arrives at the Grammys full strength

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JByea_0eyMyxYy00
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

BTS has arrived at the Grammys full strength after one of their members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All seven members of the Korean megastar boy band walked the carpet wearing custom Louis Vuitton suits with sneakers in a range of colors from bright white to muted blue. Member V wore a bouquet of giant floral pins.

The group, which is nominated for their hit “Butter,” will also perform on the show.

Member Jungkook tested positive for the coronavirus but has been released from quarantine.

___

4:05 p.m.

Olivia Rodrigo has won her first career Grammy in what could be the beginning of a big night.

The 19-year-old won the award Sunday for best pop solo performance for her viral hit “Drivers License.”

The viral single made a pop star out of the Disney Channel actor and turned her album “Sour” into one of the biggest of the year.

Rodrigo did not accept the award in person, which was presented before the Grammys telecast, but is slated to be a performer during the show. She walked the red carpet in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood, who included purple sparkle trim.

She’s nominated for six more Grammys on Sunday night including best new artist and album of the year.

___

3:39 p.m.

Foo Fighters have won three Grammys just days after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The group won Grammys for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.

No one from the band appeared to accept the award at the Sunday ceremony in Las Vegas.

Hawkins had been the band’s drummer for 25 years and was the best friend of Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

They had been scheduled to perform on the Grammys telecast. Producers say Hawkins will be honored during the ceremony.

Hawkins died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been scheduled to play a music festival on March 25.

___

3:22 p.m.

Last week’s slap at the Oscars got some early laughs at the Grammys.

LeVar Burton, the host of the pre-show ceremonies Sunday, introduced comedian Nate Bargatze and told everyone they needed to stay in their seats.

“I need to warn everybody, the next presenter is a comedian,” Burton said. “I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourselves."

Bargatze came out with a comically oversized helmet just in case.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows,” he joked. “It doesn’t even cover your face.”

The two were referencing the shocking moment at the Oscars broadcast when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock. Grammy host Trevor Noah was also anticipated to touch on the controversy.

___

3:15 p.m.

Chick Corea and Vicente Fernandez have each won posthumous Grammys.

The jazz giant Corea, who died in February 2021, won two awards Sunday, for best improvised jazz solo and best Latin jazz album with Eliane Elias and Chucho Valdés.

The Mexican singer, actor and cultural icon Fernandez won best regional Mexican music album for “A Mis 80s.”

Fernandez died in December at age 81.

Other posthumous Grammys are possible Sunday for Chris Cornell, who died five years ago and is nominated for best rock performance. And the Foo Fighters, who lost their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, just over a week ago are up for three Grammys.

___

2:35 p.m.

First the Oscar, now “Summer of Soul” has claimed Grammy glory.

The win for best music film Sunday came a week after “Summer of Soul’s” Oscar moment was upended by Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock. Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson briefly nodded to the Oscars slap, saying the film has been on a journey from the Sundance Film Festival “until … last week,” he said, laughing.

Questlove instead focused his speech on the artists featured in the film, naming many of them.

While winners at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 awards are handed out, are generally limited to 45 seconds and one speaker, the four winners for “Summer of Soul” were able to speak. (Mostly uninterrupted – the band started up after the second speaker, but quickly stopped.)

“Who’s having a better week than Questlove?” host LeVar Burton asked after the win. “Nobody!”

“Summer of Soul” tells the story of the mostly forgotten and unseen 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured performances by a young Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, the 5th Dimension B.B. King and many others.

___

2:34 p.m.

Joni Mitchell has won a Grammy and made a rare appearance on the awards show stage to accept it.

Mitchell won best historical album on Sunday afternoon for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967).”

The 78-year-old Mitchell needed a cane and help from an escort to get to the podium, but strutted and danced as she made her way up to accept her ninth career Grammy.

“Thanks to the academy for this nomination and this win, I didn’t expect this,” she said.

Along with her musical team, she thanked her physical therapist, whom she called “my angel.”

Mitchell had a brain aneurysm seven years ago that left her unable to speak or walk.

On Friday night, she was honored by the Recording Academy as the MusiCares person of the year, an award that honors a career of artistic achievement and philanthropy. John Legend, Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste played her songs in tribute to her.

___

1:45 p.m.

TJ Osborne has given an emotional speech at the Grammy Awards after winning an award with his brother for their song “Younger Me.”

Osborne, who came out as gay last year, fought back tears as he reflected on the moment and the support he's received. He noted that "Younger Me" was written in response to his coming out. The song won best performance by a country duo or group Sunday afternoon.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life changing and potentially in a very negative way,” Osborne said.

“And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and he loves me back.

“I don’t know what I did be so lucky.”

Osborne performs with his brother John as the Brothers Osborne.

The Brothers Osborne win came moments after Chris Stapleton won the Grammy for best country solo performance for a record third time. He took the trophy Sunday for his single “You Should Probably Leave.” He also won the award in 2018 and 2016.

___

1 p.m.

A project that turned “Bridgerton” into a musical has won a Grammy Award.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow won the best musical theater Grammy on Sunday afternoon for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."

They gleefully accepted the award, noting the project began a year ago by asking what “Bridgerton” would be like if it was a musical.

LeVar Burton presented them the honor during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 awards are handed out.

Burton is doing double duty – he’s also nominated for best spoken word album.

___

3:45 a.m.

While John Legend was being honored for his musical achievements, the Grammy singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that shaped himself and the world.

Legend explained how Black music has set trends for worldwide listeners during the academy's Black Music Collective event, held Saturday night in Las Vegas. He was honored with the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry. Like Legend, the event was filled with empowering messages that touched on the importance of recognizing Black music creators, and featured a slew of popular performances.

___

3 a.m.

Several performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the Grammy history books Sunday.

Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

She’s in position to join Adele as the only ones to win three major categories – record, song and album of the year – twice.

Trevor Noah returns for a second time to host the show, which airs live in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

For more on this year's Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
John Legend
Person
Questlove
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Chucho Valdés
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Chick Corea
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Adele
Person
Eliane Elias
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
UPI News

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Honors Music#Musical Theater#Korean#Disney Channel
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Silk Sonic Win Song of the Year at 2022 Grammys

Silk Sonic—the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Song of the Year. “Leave the Door Open” won over songs by Olivia Rodrigo (“Drivers License”), Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”), Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Justin Bieber (“Peaches”), Lil Nas X (“Call Me by Your Name (Montero)”), and Doja Cat (“Kiss Me More”). Brandi Carlile also earned two nominations in the category: for her solo “Right on Time” and the Alicia Keys duet “A Beautiful Noise.”
MUSIC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy