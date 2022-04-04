ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker Grassley defends reducing unemployment benefits

By Dave Price
THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 1 (Episode aired on March 27th, 2022)

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley disagrees with critics who believe that the Republican-led effort to reduce unemployment benefits unfairly treats families at vulnerable times. Republicans are looking to reduce the number of weeks that the unemployed can receive aid from the state and are also lowering the offered pay that the unemployed would have to be willing to accept if they want to remain eligible for assistance.

THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 2

The latest Grinnell College National Poll showed pessimism about the economy, increased dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and the nation’s schools.

Read the poll’s full results here.

THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 3

Dr. Rachelle Keck is preparing to do something that no other woman has ever done in the 126-year-history of Grand View University in Des Moines. Starting in July, she officially assumes duties as president of the 2,000 student campus.

THE INSIDERS SEGMENT 4

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley sits in for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

