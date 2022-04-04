ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

What you need to know about the San Angelo ‘Ceramic Weekend’

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wj9yl_0eyMyUA100

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many ceramic artists from San Angelo and across the North America will be showcasing their work through San Angelo’s ‘Ceramic Weekend’ starting on Thursday, April 7th and continuing through Saturday, April 9th.

Thursday, April 7th

Randy Brodnax – Raku Workshop

To kick off the masterpiece-filled weekend, the Chicken Farm Art Center will be providing a workshop with Randy Brodnax on April 7th starting at 1 p.m. Like years past, Brodnax will be leading the workshop for willing participants who are wishing to learn raku , a Japanese style of pottery. Through learning about raku, participants will also have the opportunity to learn new firing techniques and even how to throw a thin on a wheel to make pottery. This workshop will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Clay Play Day!

Horacio Casillas, a ceramic artist and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts educator, will be hosting a hands on clay day for kids and their families at the museum on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, April 8th

Ceramic Workshop with Horacio Casillas

Casillas will be at the Concho Clay Studio on Friday, April 8th to host a slab-built cylindrical vase workshop along with sharing his techniques for carving and design transfer. This event is free to the public.

37th Annual Ceramic Symposium

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Angelo State University will be hosting the 37th Annual Ceramic Symposium in the Carr Education-Fine Arts room 101. Ceramic artist Casillas, invited artist Andre Gill, and competition juror James Watkins will be serving as panelists while San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Howard Taylor will moderate.

24th Annual San Angelo National Ceramic Competition

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the opening receptions of the 24th National Ceramic Competition from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both undiscovered artists and leading ceramic artists from across North America will be present at the event to help share their work with the community.

Juror Watkins will be present along side invited artist Gill. During the opening, artists who won prizes will also be announced. The public is welcome to attend the free event to partake in the ceramic arts along with music and free refreshments.

Work displayed will also be available for purchase through the night and into the remainder of the exhibit. If you are unable to attend the opening night, the exhibits will be on display until June 26th at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Stroll

On Friday, multiple studios and businesses will be participating in the Downtown Strong Stroll that begins at 5 p.m. Those in the community are welcome to park at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, where a shuttle bus will be provided for transportation.

Saturday, April 9th

Ceramic Workshop with Andrea Gill

Invited artist Gill will be leading a day-long workshop at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th. This workshop will allow participants to learn Gill’s techniques, process and more when it comes to ceramics. This workshop will be $45 per person, or $25 for full time students will a valid ID.

Texas BBQ Dinner

To wrap up the weekend, those in and around the San Angelo area are welcome to join the long-standing tradition of the Texas Barbecue Dinner. The dinner will be $17 per person starting at 7 p.m.

For more information about Ceramic Weekend or any event, visit the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts website or call the museum at 325-653-3333.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Annual San Angelo Ceramic Symposium at ASU

Angelo State University is hosting the 37th annual San Angelo Ceramic Symposium on Friday, April 8, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The symposium will be located in room 101 of the EFA Building and is free and open to the public. Panelist for this years event […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A reported shooting at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo prompted an evacuation of all employees Friday morning. Officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the facility on Friday morning, April 1, 2022, in response to a call for a gunshot victim. According to reporting on the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
KLST/KSAN

SAPD recovers 5lbs of meth in drug investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division confiscated approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an investigation in late March. According to a statement issued by SAPD, an investigation by the Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration in relation to the trafficking of methamphetamine in San Angelo resulted in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceramics#Barbecue#Japanese#Angelo State University
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: April 5, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: April 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 1, 2022 As of Friday’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

4-vehicle crash near Ave N and Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A four-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sherwood Way and Avenue N slowed traffic on early Tuesday afternoon. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, a gray Ford F-150 rear-ended a silver F-150, causing the silver truck to collide with a silver […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
KLST/KSAN

Woman arrested after stabbing girlfriend with scissors, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with multiple warrants for aggravated assault was arrested by Brownsville police for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors. Myrna Diaz, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from Brownsville PD. At 1:45 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 San Angelo Rodeo Parade

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Rodeo Parade took place at 10:00 a.m. April 2, 2022, in historic Downtown San Angelo, hosted by KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue and KSAN’s Nick Baker.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo Rundown: April 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo opened with the first performances on Friday, April 1st. Competitors took to the ring to showcase their skills in bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding. Bareback riders entered the arena first and tried to hold […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

How did the San Angelo Rodeo become what it is today?

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For those that have not heard yet, the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo begins its performances on Friday, April 1st at the Foster Communications Coliseum. The rodeo has become one of the biggest events of the year, but it wasn’t always as big as it is today. In 1932, San Angelo […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo hosts largest carnival yet

SAN ANGELO, Texas – If you have not heard yet, the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo is underway and is hosting its largest carnival yet. The Western Shamrock Carnival has brought in their Talley Amusements rides to the Fairgrounds of the rodeo this year. Some of the rides for this year include the Iron Dragon […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Abilene suspect accused in series of bank robberies across multiple states

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect recently apprehended after a bank robbery in Abilene is now accused of committing similar crimes in several different states. Fernando Enriquez, 35, of Albuquerque, was arrested at Allsup’s in Merkel Tuesday morning following the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene. He was federally charged with Bank Robbery Wednesday and […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy