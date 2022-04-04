What you need to know about the San Angelo ‘Ceramic Weekend’

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many ceramic artists from San Angelo and across the North America will be showcasing their work through San Angelo’s ‘Ceramic Weekend’ starting on Thursday, April 7th and continuing through Saturday, April 9th.

Thursday, April 7th

Randy Brodnax – Raku Workshop

To kick off the masterpiece-filled weekend, the Chicken Farm Art Center will be providing a workshop with Randy Brodnax on April 7th starting at 1 p.m. Like years past, Brodnax will be leading the workshop for willing participants who are wishing to learn raku , a Japanese style of pottery. Through learning about raku, participants will also have the opportunity to learn new firing techniques and even how to throw a thin on a wheel to make pottery. This workshop will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Clay Play Day!

Horacio Casillas, a ceramic artist and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts educator, will be hosting a hands on clay day for kids and their families at the museum on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, April 8th

Ceramic Workshop with Horacio Casillas

Casillas will be at the Concho Clay Studio on Friday, April 8th to host a slab-built cylindrical vase workshop along with sharing his techniques for carving and design transfer. This event is free to the public.

37th Annual Ceramic Symposium

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Angelo State University will be hosting the 37th Annual Ceramic Symposium in the Carr Education-Fine Arts room 101. Ceramic artist Casillas, invited artist Andre Gill, and competition juror James Watkins will be serving as panelists while San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Howard Taylor will moderate.

24th Annual San Angelo National Ceramic Competition

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the opening receptions of the 24th National Ceramic Competition from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both undiscovered artists and leading ceramic artists from across North America will be present at the event to help share their work with the community.

Juror Watkins will be present along side invited artist Gill. During the opening, artists who won prizes will also be announced. The public is welcome to attend the free event to partake in the ceramic arts along with music and free refreshments.

Work displayed will also be available for purchase through the night and into the remainder of the exhibit. If you are unable to attend the opening night, the exhibits will be on display until June 26th at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Stroll

On Friday, multiple studios and businesses will be participating in the Downtown Strong Stroll that begins at 5 p.m. Those in the community are welcome to park at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, where a shuttle bus will be provided for transportation.

Saturday, April 9th

Ceramic Workshop with Andrea Gill

Invited artist Gill will be leading a day-long workshop at the Chicken Farm Art Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th. This workshop will allow participants to learn Gill’s techniques, process and more when it comes to ceramics. This workshop will be $45 per person, or $25 for full time students will a valid ID.

Texas BBQ Dinner

To wrap up the weekend, those in and around the San Angelo area are welcome to join the long-standing tradition of the Texas Barbecue Dinner. The dinner will be $17 per person starting at 7 p.m.

For more information about Ceramic Weekend or any event, visit the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts website or call the museum at 325-653-3333.

