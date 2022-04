This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Last week, Deseret News and The Marist Poll released their first “Faith in America” survey, which explored religion’s evolving role in American life. So far, I’ve used the new data to write about some of the reasons why people are less interested in organized religion today than they were in the past and Americans’ beliefs about wearing religious attire in public.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO