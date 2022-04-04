ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity K Bonet recreates Ariana Grande’s iconic red carpet look at Grammys

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281IJR_0eyMwlrO00

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trinity K Bonet has recreated one of Ariana Grande ’s most iconic Grammys red carpet looks at the 64th annual award show.

On Sunday, Bonet arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a recreation of the Giambattista Valli gray gown that Grande wore on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in 2020.

In addition to the memorable gown, Bonet also accessorised her red carpet look the same way as Grande, with the performer wearing the same high ponytail and white elbow-length gloves as the 7 rings singer.

Bonet even posed the same as the singer, with the 31 year old photographed curtseying on the red carpet.

The TV star’s outfit recreation wasn’t a complete surprise, however, as she hinted at the tribute to the iconic Grammys look on Instagram on Saturday, where she revealed that she would also be joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Asia O’Hara, Kahanna Montrese, Jaida Essence Hall, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Coco Montrese, and Naomi Smalls.

“We’re serving the Grammys most iconic looks from past years,” Bonet wrote on Instagram, before joking: “You can only imagine who I’m doing. I try to think outside of the box. So, it’s probably not somebody that you know.”

Fans praised Bonet’s tribute to Grande on Instagram on Sunday, after she shared a series of photos taken on the red carpet. “This is EVERYTHING,” one person wrote, while another said: “That’s so cute omg.”

Bonet’s red carpet recreation came after Grande revealed that she would not be attending the 64th annual awards show.

The singer announced that she would not be in attendance on Instagram on Sunday, just hours before the Grammys.

“Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy day. Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that I love and respect so deeply. I love this album so. It’s an honour to be recognised today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love,” Grande wrote. To have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard.. is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won.

“Have a beautiful time, I am celebrating all of you there today!”

Grande, who has two Grammy awards, is nominated this year for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Album of the Year.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the Grammys here .

