Paramount+ appears to stop working for users as Grammys 2022 start

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
 2 days ago

Music fans trying to tune in to the 2022 Grammy Awards were left frustrated after streaming host Paramount+ was apparently hit by technical issues.

On social media, a number of viewers complained as they struggled to access the site.

Nicole Lyn Pesce, viral news editor at Dow Jones, tweeted: “Um the show isn’t looking so hot on Paramount +” and shared an image of her TV screen, showing the distorted picture.

“OK IT’S NOT LOADING ON PARAMOUNT+ WHAT?” one annoyed fan tweeted.

“The way Paramount+ isn’t working for me,” another despaired.

One joked that they were “crying and throwing up” as they tried to get the stream to work.

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony is being held live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and is also being broadcast on CBS in the US.

The ceremony has already proved to be controversial, with disgraced comedian Louis CK walking away with the award for Best Comedy Album.

Meanwhile, rock band Foo Fighters have already received a number of awards in the pre-telecast ceremony, including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. They mark posthumous wins for the US group’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died on 25 March .

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here . See the updated list of winners in full here .

The Independent
The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

