Winter Storm Warning issued for Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Essex; Lamoille; Orleans; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches for a storm total of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off late this evening and come to an end by Sunday morning. Gusty northwest winds up to 45 mph will develop this evening and continue into the overnight hours. Blowing snow may develop and significantly reduce visibility across the region.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 24 DAYS AGO