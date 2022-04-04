ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,...

alerts.weather.gov

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Custer County, CO
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Essex; Lamoille; Orleans; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches for a storm total of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off late this evening and come to an end by Sunday morning. Gusty northwest winds up to 45 mph will develop this evening and continue into the overnight hours. Blowing snow may develop and significantly reduce visibility across the region.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches overnight in persistent snows. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility over Monument Hill at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches, with heavier totals possible across the higher elevations. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult during the Thursday morning commute.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Union County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Banner, or 14 miles east of Water Valley, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Bruce, Ecru, Cambridge, Randolph, Etta, Banner, Tula, Denmark, Pinedale, Paris, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Robbs, Hortontown, Keel, Esperanza, Endville and Cherry Creek. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WTVQ

A Strong Line of Storms Ahead Tonight

Showers and possibly some thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind gusts will continue overnight and throughout Thursday. We will likely still be a bit breezy Friday. a HIGH WIND WARNING is in place until 2 AM. Tonight- Continued very windy. Southwest winds 25-35 Gusting 40-50 mph. Temperatures drop behind the system. 60s-50s.
ENVIRONMENT

