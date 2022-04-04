Disgraced chef George Calombaris announces his comeback move after hitting rock bottom and crying everyday when he ripped off his staff: 'Bet he makes sure he's not underpaid'

Disgraced celebrity chef George Calombaris is hoping to soon be back on television with fellow chef Sarah Todd as he tries to rebuild his career from rock bottom.

But though the former MasterChef judge has mates including TV presenter Eddie McGuire in his corner, not everyone is impressed with Calombaris' attempts to rehabilitate his reputation.

One online commenter said: 'Bet he makes sure he's not underpaid'.

This is a reference to Calombaris losing his hospitality company Made Establishment (MAdE) to liquidators in 2020 after being ordered to repay $7.8million in unpaid wages to 515 people, a situation that led to admit he 'cried a lot' as it unfolded.

Disgraced celebrity chef George Calombaris (pictured left) is hoping to soon be back on television with fellow chef Sarah Todd (right)

Another said: 'Back from a long break... hopefully not ready to exploit any future employees in another restaurant venture?

'George it's time you are more mindful, please be more respectful and look after your staff wages.'

Calombaris is now working with fellow MasterChef star Todd to make a TV cooking show they hope will be picked up as a series by channels around the world.

Todd, who is back on MasterChef Australia this year for its Fans & Favourites season, filmed the pilot with Calombaris last year.

She said he is an idol of hers and also a friend since they met on MasterChef in 2014. As well as MasterChef, she has made programs such as My Restaurant in India.

Calombaris described his new show with Todd as 'really honest... raw and real'.

'The viewer who will get to watch it, on whatever network it gets put on, I really, truly believe, will enjoy it and see another side of both Sarah and I,' he told the Herald Sun.

Though his comeback is being viewed cynically by many, others are willing to give him a second chance.

'A contrite flawed genius returns,' said an online commenter, while others wished him the best and pointed out his company was not the only one to ever underpay staff.

Sarah Todd (pictured) on the set of the Network 10 television show MasterChef in 2014

Calombaris has been rebuilding his life from the ashes of his failed restauranteur career after his friend McGuire helped him get a new job.

His fall from grace was a series of scandals - including being charged with the assault of a teenage soccer fan - that sent the ex-businessman into a dark, downward spiral, where he 'cried a lot' and found solace in bottles of booze.

After hitting rock bottom, he relocated his family to Arthurs Seat, in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, in March 2020, where he has since adopted a new family and community focused outlook on life.

Now, high-flying hoteliers and their glamourous wives have given the former reality TV star a fresh start in hospitality by hiring him as the culinary director for their luxurious beachside venue, Hotel Sorrento.

Calombaris joined the family business, owned by Rob and Anne Pitt and run by their children, Bridget, Marcus, and Myles - who is married to model and Instagram influencer Brooke Hogan - after being acquainted by a famous mutual friend, Eddie McGuire.

George Calombaris departs the Downing Centre court in Sydney on October 20, 2017. He was been fined $1,000 after he assaulted a man at the A-League grand final in Sydney earlier that year, but the damage to his name was so bad his conviction was later overturned

George Calombaris has taken up a new role at Hotel Sorrento as culinary director. He is pictured with co-owners Myles (left) and Marcus (right)

Calombaris was given the role after being introduced to the Pitt family by mutual friend Eddie McGuire (pictured)

'I was out walking with Eddie McGuire, and he was in my ear about getting back into work. He said, 'enough is enough, time has passed, we want the chef back',' Calombaris told the Herald Sun.

'He wanted me to do a pop-up, and I said I had no infrastructure for it. One thing led to another, and I met the Pitt family, that own this incredible institution that has been in their family for 41 years.

'They have grand plans, big ambitions, they want to double their footprint. So they brought me on board to help and support. I am really loving it. I even learnt how to pour a beer the other day.'

The boutique hotel, established in 1872 and owned and operated by the Pitts since 1981, has an award-winning restaurant, several bars, premium accommodation, and conference and wedding facilities.

Pictured: Myles Pitt and his Australia's Next Top Model star and social influencer wife Brooke Hogan

The business has been running in the family for 41 years. Pictured: Marcus Pitt with his wife Olivia Edwards

Calombaris has quickly become absorbed into the well-to-do family, who frequently share photos on social media of their lavish lifestyles, featuring boat outings, overseas holidays, and extravagant parties.

'A humble family owned and run pub (for 41 years) with so much heart,' Calombaris wrote on Instagram this week, alongside a video of the venue.

'So proud to be part of the family and part of the next chapter.'

The Pitts frequently share photos of their lavish lifestyles on social media. Pictured: Marcus and Olivia

The hoteliers online profiles are littered with images of boat outings, poolside parties, social events, and overseas holidays

Pictured: Myles and Brooke at a Santorini cocktail bar during a holiday in Greece

Last month, Calombaris also catered for the Pitt brothers' weddings, as Myles married his reality tv star bride and Marcus his long-time partner, Olivia Edwards.

Myles' ceremony was held on February 10 at the family's 37-room guesthouse, which overlooks Port Phillip Bay, and included influencer Steph Claire Smith and her husband, Josh Miller as guests.

Hogan, who found fame in 2013 on Australia's Next Top Model before becoming an international model, wore a dress by Australian designer Steven Khalil and was glammed up by celebrity make-up artist Chantelle Baker.

Two weeks later, Marcus and Olivia tied the knot, with the groom sharing a photo of Instagram of himself standing next to Calombaris and his brother.

The luxury hotel in Sorrento, in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, has an award-winning restaurant, accommodation, and several bars

The ex-restauranteur said moving away from Melbourne has been great for his family and helped him realign his values. Pictured: Hotel Sorrento

His new role will still offer the former reality TV star familiarities from his past life.

The luxury venue, with rooms ranging from around $280 to $440-a-night, has attracted big names from overseas, including singer Ed Sheeran, and local luminaries like AFL premiership-winning coach Simon Goodwin and AFL WAGS and socialites Nadia Bartel and Rebecca Judd.

Before the scandal, Calombaris, himself a celebrity, mingled in high-profile circles.

Photos online show him at various events posing alongside famous Australians, including former Prime Minister John Howard, The Project host Carrie Bickmore, and tennis star Lleyton Hewitt.

The hotel has counted singer Ed Sheeran (pictured with the Pitt brothers) as one of its high-profile guests

And is likely Hotel Sorrento will continue to attract high-profile guests as it seeks to expand into a 'resort-style' establishment.

Renovations are underway to build a new 30-metre pool, 50 luxury suites, a wellness retreat, rooftop yoga studio, a new restaurant, ad two conference centres, all due for completion by early 2023.

MAdE, which had 22 companies, collapsed in February 2020 after being ordered by the Fair Work Ombudsman to pay workers millions in unpaid penalty rates.

Calombaris was personally hit with a $200,000 penalty for the wage rorts but always insisted the underpayments were simply a mistake he blamed on inexperience.

The ex-hospitality boss said the payment error was detected after the company made a self-report, but the publicity that followed made it impossible to keep his businesses alive.

His reputation was further damaged when he was caught on camera attacking a 19-year-old at an A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

Calombaris was convicted of assault and fined $1,000, but the damage to his name was so bad his conviction was later overturned.

Timeline of Calombaris' woes

MAY 15, 2014 - The Department of Health investigates after diners who ate at the Hellenic Republic at Kew fell ill. It is later confirmed norovirus affected about 100 people

APRIL, 2017 - It's revealed about $2.6 million in back payments were dished out to 162 workers employed by Made Establishment because of payroll 'discrepancies' dating back to 2011

MAY 10, 2017 - Calombaris is charged with assault over a fight with a 19-year-old at the A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory in Sydney a few days earlier

MAY 16, 2017 - Melbourne man David Peter Schreuder sues the Hellenic Republic restaurant and Made Establishment group over the norovirus encephalitis outbreak

AUGUST 17, 2017 - The chef pleads guilty to assault over the A-League incident

SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 - He hands in his Melbourne Victory No 1 ticket due to the assault

OCTOBER 20, 2017 - Calombaris is fined $1,000 for the A-League assault

FEBRUARY 1, 2018 - His assault conviction is overturned on appeal after a District Court judge agreed with Calombaris' lawyer that he had suffered significant financial and personal loss, and was unlikely to re-offend

JULY 18, 2019 - The Fair Work Ombudsman fines the MasterChef Australia judge and his Made Establishment company $200,000 for underpaying staff at his restaurants by nearly $8 million

JULY 22, 2019 - The West Australian government suspends its tourism campaign featuring Calombaris over the Fair Work Obudsman fine

JULY 23, 2019 - Calombaris and fellow judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan leave MasterChef after contract negotiations fail

FEBRUARY 10, 2020 - It is reported Made could fall into voluntary administration, putting the futures of 500 workers at its 18 restaurants at risk

MAY 2020 - the Yo Chi Frozen Yoghurt chain owned by George Calombaris is sold, marking the end to the celebrity chef's restaurant empire