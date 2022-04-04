Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird Have Stacked Guest List for Women's National Championship MegaCast

The MegaCast will be on ESPN 2 and has three big-name guests.

WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will be joined on their NCAA women's national championship MegaCast by a stacked guest list.

LeBron James, ESPN's Doris Burke and Megan Rapinoe will all the join the broadcast Sunday night.

The MegaCast on ESPN 2 will go on throughout the matchup between the No. 1 Gamecocks and No. 2 seeded Huskies in Minneapolis. UConn is coming off five-point win over Stanford in what was a nail-biter to the very end. But South Carolina had a much easier time in the Final Four—comfortably beating Louisville 72–59.

Both squads have championship pedigrees and have dominated in recent years. South Carolina has made the Final Four four times in the last seven years and has won the national title once. Meanwhile, UConn has been right in the mix, but hasn't won a title since 2016.

It has all the makings of a classic with some top tier commentary to boot.

