O's to trade relievers Scott and Sulser to Miami

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing. The New York Yankees general manager completed his third trade in as many days on Monday, picking up right-handed reliever David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays. In the press release announcing the move, the Yankees said they acquired McKay for “cash considerations.”
A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
The New York Mets have a thing for New York Yankees left-handed relievers. On Sunday, the Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Mets southpaw “Chasen Shreve has made the team, he said. That gives the Mets two...
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
One of the greatest golfers of all-time reached out to another great on Tuesday afternoon. Jack Nicklaus shared a message with Tiger Woods on Twitter in regards to Tiger’s recent decision to play in the Masters. If Jack Nicklaus believes that Tiger Woods can win the Masters this year,...
The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
While the national championship game is the main topic of conversation in the sports world tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers snuck in a fairly noteworthy trade. Detroit sent 23-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for young standout outfielder Austin Meadows.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Baseball is finally back and opening day for the 2022 season is on Friday. The Tampa Bay Rays said this season is all about bring back the fan experience. All the things we had taken for granted is coming back for opening day without COVID restrictions. “Just a couple years […]
The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it. The 34-year-old Betances...
CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen found himself in the middle of yet another controversial foul call during a game against the Chicago Bulls, when Allen got knocked to the floor while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 127-106 victory after a hard foul from Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
