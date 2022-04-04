ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Enter to Win our April Book!

star967.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star 96.7 Book Club Book for April is: Part of Your World By: Abby Jimenez. After a wild bet, gourmet grilled-cheese sandwich,...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Book signing April 2 at Spressos

ROME — Local author Charlene E. Emeterio will be signing her book “Dying to Live” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Spressos Coffeehouse, 160 Brooks Road. The book is a series of spiritual teachings and messages written to guide people with their journey on Earth.
ROME, NY
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans ‘furious’ after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Jimenez
99.1 WFMK

Enter To Win Tickets: Lewis Black Live @ Soaring Eagle Sat., April 23rd

Let's be honest. Lewis Black has always been off the rails. You'll just be able to see it live in Mt. Pleasant this time. The one, the only, the slightly unhinged (maybe fully), but always tells it like it is Lewis Black is on the road. It's his "Off The Rails Tour" coming to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, April 23rd.
EAGLE, MI
GamesRadar+

Win a copy of a Mad Max book

The fourth Mad Max movie, Fury Road, had an incredibly protracted journey to the big screen. Now director George Miller's two-decade struggle to bring it to fruition has been documented in new book Blood, Sweat and Chrome. New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan's deep-dive oral history draws on more than...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WOKV

Want to Win Tickets to See Incubus? Enter Here!

Incubus is heading down to Daily’s Place on Tuesday, July 26th for a night you don’t want to miss! Joined by Sublime and Rome, the band is sure to put on a unforgettable show. Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see them!
MUSIC
PopSugar

Burrow's Spring Sale Is Filled With Amazing Furniture Deals

New furniture feels pretty damn good, especially when it's bought online from a well-trusted brand. Let us introduce you to Burrow, a DTC brand known for its modular furniture pieces that come boxed, ship fast, and are easy to set up and move around. Burrow's furniture is great for homes big or small, and right now it's all on sale. Using the code BLOOM, you can get up to $600 off some of Burrow's top furniture pieces, and we found some incredible picks.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Gourmet#Andersonsbookshop Com
News4Jax.com

🔒 Enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Foodie Staycation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Want to get away for a weekend while enjoying some of the finer things in life? You’re in luck. Enter to win the News4JAX Insider Ultimate Foodie Getaway for a chance to bring a guest to St. Augustine for a three-day, two-night stay at The Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Augustine San Sebastián, plus tickets for two to the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Roddy Doyle stories expound on our pandemic-altered lives

I have loved Roddy Doyle ever since I saw the movie “The Commitments” at a movie theater in Union Station over 30 years ago. At the time, I was not familiar with the book that the movie was based upon but I soon began to read and relish everything that Doyle wrote from that point forward including “A Star Called Henry” and “Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha,” which won the Booker Prize. He is one of our greatest comedic writers and has an ear for Irish dialogue that may even surpass that of James Joyce.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
veranda.com

Our March Sip & Read Book Club Pick Is 'To Boldly Grow'

Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Tamar Haspel's To Boldly Grow, a reflection on the journalist's journey into a food-first lifestyle. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
yankodesign.com

Top 10 camping designs to kickstart your 2022 glamping adventures

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. Although camping does have a few downsides too! I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable lamp that is suitable for camping trips and your work desk to an expandable teardrop camper – we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
HOBBIES
GeekyGadgets

Goldie sourdough bread making starter kit hits Kickstarter

Baker’s interested in starting their very own sourdough culture may be interested in a new sourdough bread making starter kit launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of Goldie. Designed to provide a warm, safe home for your sourdough culture the storage system warms your starter, bringing it up to the “Goldilocks Zone” of 75-82ºF – not too hot, not too cold.
FOOD & DRINKS
My 1053 WJLT

“American Pickers” Looking for Indiana Collectors to Film With This May

Antiquing, aka picking, has become big business over the last several years, thanks in no small part to television shows like American Pickers. Actually, I'm not sure if the History Channel series contributed to the popularity of picking, or if it was the other way around - American Pickers became a hit because of the popularity of picking. I guess at this point it doesn't really matter, the show is still wildly popular, and they're planning a return trip to Indiana this summer.
INDIANA STATE
SPY

This Isn’t a Typo: Save 50% On Misen Cookware With This Special Code During The Brand’s Biggest Sale EVER

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. What’s cookin’? Certainly not your bank account. Our favorite affordable yet quality cookware brand, Misen, is currently cheaper than EVER. For just four days only (April 5 to April 8), you can save 50% on warehouse items Misen made way too much of. Buy: Misen 10-Inch Nonstick Pan $33.00 (orig. $65.00) 49% OFF Rubbing your eyes? We promise you’re seeing that correctly. We’re talking over $100 in savings on top products such as the Dutch Oven,...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy