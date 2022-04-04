Longhorns Rally To Defeat Sooners In Game 3 Of Series

The Sooners and Longhorns faced off in a game 3 "rubber match" on Sunday after splitting the previous two games of the series following OU's 4-2 on Saturday.

Oklahoma started off Sunday's game hot with a 4-0 lead before a sixth-inning home run gave OU a commanding 7-1 lead.

That's when the Longhorns turned it on and used two 3-run shots in the seventh inning to tie it before breaking it open in the ninth inning and securing a 12-8 comeback victory in Arlington.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey had the recap.