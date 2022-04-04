ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Kyle Lowry Given Standing Ovation at First Game Back in Toronto

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJG5h_0eyMvRBx00

The Heat point guard was given a warm welcome by his former team’s fanbase.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For nearly a decade, Kyle Lowry led the Raptors to unprecedented success, culminating in the franchise’s first championship following the 2018–19 season. As a result, he was welcomed back to Toronto this weekend with appropriate reverence.

Lowry, now a member of the Heat, returned to the city of his former franchise on Sunday for a regular-season matchup between the two Eastern Conference teams. Prior to the game getting underway, he was given a fitting tribute video before receiving a standing ovation from the Raptors faithful.

Lowry played for the Raptors from 2012 to ’21, making six All-Star teams and earning an All-NBA Third Team recognition. He also became the franchise leader in assists, steals and three-point field goals.

Although his individual achievements were noteworthy, Lowry’s crowning moment in Toronto came when he helped lead the Raptors to championship in 2019. He scored 26 points and dished out 10 assists in a series-clinching win against the Warriors to deliver the franchise its first and only NBA title.

Last August, the 36-year-old Lowry was acquired by the Heat via a sign-and-trade in exchange for Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa. He immediately looked comfortable on his new team and has helped lead Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference while averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goran Dragić
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Chris Paul
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Toronto#The Heat Point Guard#Heat#All Nba Third Team#Warriors#The Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Lowry's Statue Spotted In Toronto Ahead Of Raptors Game Vs. Miami Heat: "The Greatest Raptor Of All-Time"

Kyle Lowry is incredibly beloved in Toronto. While he wasn't rafted by the city, he did make his mark in the NBA as the starting point guard of the team for over half a decade. Lowry helped the Raptors become perennial contenders in the East alongside DeMar DeRozan. Ultimately, Lowry was on the team when they won the 2019 Championship with Kawhi Leonard on the squad.
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (soreness) questionable for Tuesday

The Miami Heat listed point guard Kyle Lowry (soreness) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry appeared on the Heat's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with overall body soreness. He's questionable for tomorrow's contest. If he does suit up, Lowry has a $6,000 salary...
NBA
Complex

Kyle Lowry on His Toronto Return, Maturing in the NBA, and Playing Drake 1-on-1

Kyle Lowry still doesn’t know how he’s going to feel being back in Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night. After spending nine years and 601 games as the face of the Raptors franchise, racking up 10,541 points, 4,277 assists, 16 triple-doubles, and helping lead Toronto to the team’s first chip, it’s been a minute.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Toronto's Yuta Watanabe (quad) ruled out for Tuesday

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (quad contusion) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. This will be Watanabe's third straight missed game with this quad injury. Watanabe has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per 36 minutes in his second season with the Raptors.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry resting Tuesday for Heat against Hornets

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry will take a breather, but Gabe Vincent (toe) and Caleb Martin (calf) are both expected to play. Vincent and Max Strus should see more opportunities on Tuesday due to Lowry's absence. Victor Oladipo could also benefit after he scored a season-high 21 points on Sunday.
NBA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell (foot) doubtful Wednesday for Portland

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is considered doubtful to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Powell hasn't played since February 10 due to a broken foot. And he's listed doubtful, so it seems as though he'll remain sidelined Wednesday. But he's close to making his long-awaited return to the court.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy