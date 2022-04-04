ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

By Tom Tapp
 2 days ago
“We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas.

Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.”

Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first presenter at the 63rd Grammy Awards to make reference to the awards-show elephant in the room: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock last Sunday at the Oscars.

Bargatze came out wearing a black crash helmet and quipped, “They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows,” before complaining, “It doesn’t even cover your face.”

The ceremony was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge. LeVar Burton hosted the pre-show awards presentation, during which 70-plus awards were presented. See the winners (so far) here and the Grammy nominees here .

Grammy Awards Red Carpet Photo Gallery: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Slated to perform tonight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Strip are J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

Houston.
1d ago

FIRST, Will and Jada has the RED TABLE conversation about people etc.... and no live audience so NO ONE can respond or react to there conversstion...BUT they are bothered by a comedian....THIS AIN'T your world...STAY HOME

Reply(6)
69
Sucunmadeek
2d ago

Well i guess when you don't want your wife to tell everyone about your trips to Epstein Island you got to have her back even if someone else has her on it !

Reply(18)
41
BFhere
1d ago

1 joke from Chris Rock now has turned into a new library of jokes on Will and Jada that will go on for years. Think before you act is the lesson. hope the Smiths gets the therapy they need. I also hope Rock stays humble and low key on this and stays the better man he has been so far. Defend your family without involving the whole world.

Reply(2)
32
