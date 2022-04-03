Halsey Zips Into Corset Gown with Pockets and Hidden Heels at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Halsey gave her edgy style a glamorous twist in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The “Manic” musician arrived in a sleek gown with a black column skirt — which even included pockets. draped in the front below her midsection, Halsey’s dress featured an oxblood leather zip-up bodice shaped in a corset silhouette, complete with stitched panels, a black front strap and buttoned neckline. Completing the singer’s look was a string of diamonds and sparkling butterfly-shaped drop earrings, as well as a fascinator shaped like a miniature black hat.

When it came to shoes, Halsey’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the “Without Me” singer wore a pair of coordinating strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps or platforms. The styles are all ones she’s previously donned on the red carpet, often from top brands like Tamara Mellon, Stuart Weitzman and Ruthie Davis.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

