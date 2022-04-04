ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie Rocks Platinum Blonde Pixie With Hot Pink Two-Piece Dress at 2022 Grammy Awards

By Ashley Rushford
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5QvB_0eyMvExk00

Saweetie made a vibrant arrival at the 2022 Grammy Awards held at the MCM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. The self-proclaimed Icy bae is nominated for two awards at this year’s ceremony including, Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her “Best Friend” collaboration with Doja Cat.

After pulling out a show-stopping glittery green cutout gown at The Black Music Collective on Saturday, the chart topping musician hit the red carpet at the Grammys in a hot pink ensemble by Valentino from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall 2022 collection. Saweetie’s outfit consisted of a plunging spaghetti strap cop top that prompted a corset fit due to its contouring outline. The “Tap In” hitmaker teamed her top with a billowing high-waist skirt.

To amp up the glamour and add a touch of elegance, the “Back to the Streets” artist accessorized with matching opera gloves, a blinged out diamond choker and stud earrings. She swapped her long lustrous raven locs for a blond pixie and opted for soft makeup with a glossy neutral pout.

Although her outfit didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, it would be no surprise if she finished things off with a platform silhouette, strappy sandals, sculpted heels or sharp pumps.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

See all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards, click through the gallery.

