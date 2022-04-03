ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carrie Underwood Is Goddess-Like in Gold Gown and Hidden Heels at 2022 Grammy Awards

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeEoS_0eyMvD5100

Click here to read the full article.

Carrie Underwood certainly knows how to make a statement.

The country singer attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Not only is she performing, but she was also nominated for two awards.

Underwood was joined by her husband, NFL player Mike Fisher ahead of the show on the red carpet. She wore a gold ombre dress with a crystal bodice from Dolce & Gabbana. Her dress featured a one-shoulder design with a sash-like effect in the same gold tulle as her skirt. She added crystal drop earrings and rings to the dramatic look.

Though her oversized ballgown skirt concealed her shoes, we can safely assume Underwood wore a pair of towering heels, as she typically does at other formal events. In the past, she has been known to wear flashy styles that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. Earlier this month, she wore a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals to the ACM awards .

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend and more.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals from the 2022 Grammy Awards .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Footwear News
Footwear News

107K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Stuns In 2 Sparkly Mini Dresses & Performs ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ At ACM Awards – Photos

Carrie Underwood absolutely stole the show at the 2022 ACM Awards when she rocked this skintight silver mini dress with a plunging neckline. Carrie Underwood never ceases to amaze us on the red carpet and she slayed the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The 38-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure when she wore a halterneck silver sequin mini dress.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Halle Berry Revives Her ‘X-Men’ Haircut With See-Through Corset & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Halle Berry made a statement at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a daring ensemble—with hair to match. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Bruised” star hit the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Dolce and Gabbana, which featured a blazer with sharp lapels and wide-leg trousers. Creating a slick appearance was a white corset top, which featured a structured bodice with sheer panels and a plunging neckline. Berry’s look was finished with rounded white, green and silver statement earrings. However, one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Acm Awards#Grammy Nominations#Las Vegas#Dolce Gabbana#Acm#Cbs#H E R
In Style

Lady Gaga Skipped the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet While Wearing a Dreamy Tulle Gown

While she may not be up for any Academy Awards this year — her role of Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci not getting a nod is honestly unbelievable — Lady Gaga arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before heading to Hollywood's biggest night to party and present. When it was announced that she'd be on stage to hand out a trophy, fans expected a major fashion moment and the superstar (and former nominee) didn't disappoint, wearing a dreamy cream gown while posing alongside longtime friend, David Furnish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Delivers Emotional Speech in Red Minidress and Butterfly Heels at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Sam Alexis Woods, daughter of golfing legend Tiger Woods, floats like a butterfly in her latest look. On Wednesday, the World Gold Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., where the 14-year-old helped honor her father as one of the inductees. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in the sport and included new members Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Emotions were running high for Sam and Tiger during the presentation, where she gave an emotional speech that brought tears to her father’s eyes. From referencing...
GOLF
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy