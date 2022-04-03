ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

1 dead in shooting at mobile home park; suspect in custody

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuhEj_0eyMvCCI00

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach.

Deputies received a call about a man shooting a gun shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Tavares Cove mobile home park.

When deputies arrived along the 6100 block of Calle Del Sol, they quickly detained a man they found carrying a handgun, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies then located the body of a man.

Barbera said they believe the suspected gunman, Miguel Colon Rodriguez, 67, and the victim knew each other and were the only two people involved in the shooting.

Briana Nespral/WPTV
Detectives took a gunman into custody and found another man dead along Calle Del Sol inside the Tavares Cove mobile home park.

She said there was no danger to the public.

Investigators were working to determine what led to the deadly confrontation.

Neighbors said they heard about 17 gunshots fired from inside and outside the trailer, a rented home with about nine tenants. They said the shooter lived alone and had been there for about a month.

Rodriguez faces multiple charges including homicide.

