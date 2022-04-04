ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa’s Grammys Look 2022 Channeled This ’90s Supermodel & It’s Nostalgic Gold

By Olivia Marcus and Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeiSM_0eyMvAQq00

Click here to read the full article.

The Grammy Awards bring together music, fashion and sometimes a little drama for one memorable night. At the center of it all this year is Dua Lipa, the pop star who keeps getting better and better. Based on Dua Lipa’s Grammys 2022 look , she knows it too. Dua Lipa attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards as a three-time award winner and eight-time nominee.

Though Dua Lipa isn’t nominated for any awards this year, she is presenting at the show. She’s had plenty of time on stage this year—she just finished the US leg of her Future Nostalgia tour this week. The singer is known for having iconic looks for her on-stage performances but also has quite the knack for street style. It’s impossible to turn on the radio right now and not hear one of Dua Lipa’s incredibly catchy songs. It’s getting just as hard to open Instagram without seeing Lipa in a trend-setting outfit.

From white sandy beaches to award show red carpets, it’s evident that Dua Lipa knows exactly what she’s doing. Tonight she wore a vintage Versace gown, which screams ’90s. The black floor-length gown is one of my all-time favorites, as it has an element of edge while still remaining elegant. The top features a bondage-style criss-cross bra and the gold chains seriously have me drooling.

The dress was originally worn by Cindy Crawford back in the ’90s, who rocked it with her long signature brown locks. Dua Lipa switched up the look a bit by rocking a platinum blonde ‘do that extended down to her torso. Her matte burgundy lipstick and razor-sharp nails added a modern twist to the vintage gown.

This outfit is a total 180 from Dua Lipa’s Grammy vibe from last year. Although she stuck with Versace, the dress had a much softer vibe. Lipa wore a shimmering Atelier Versace dress in soft pink and blue hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0eyMvAQq00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s Net Worth Proves That All She Had to Do Was ‘Say So’ & Well, Now She’s Rich

Click here to read the full article. What would TikTok be without Doja Cat? Or, perhaps an even better question is, what would Doja Cat‘s net worth be without TikTok? It’s hard to imagine an instance in which the Los Angeles-born singer and rapper would’ve been able to experience the same meteoric rise to fame without the social media platform, where her songs have consistently gone viral in recent years. These include 2018’s “MOOO! (Bitch, I’m a Cow)” and 2019’s “Say So,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix featuring rapper...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Jada Was Seen Laughing After Will Slapped Chris in This Newly Surfaced Video

Click here to read the full article. Laughing it off? New footage circulating across social media appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. In the clip, which has been steadily making the rounds on TikTok and beyond, the Red Table Talk host, 50, can be seen seemingly rocking forward with laughter as her husband, 53, walked back to his seat after smacking Rock across the face for making a joke about her closely shorn hair. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” the comedian, 57, said...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Did Dua Lipa Wear Her Halter Top Upside-Down?

After wearing an all-red fuzzy matching set for a ride on a private jet, Dua Lipa leaned into another bright red outfit for her latest Instagram gallery. And though it was decidedly less glam thanks to the lack of plush captain's chair, the outfit was just as head-scratching, with a tomato soup-hued top that looked like a halter top flipped upside-down. The top featured strings hanging from the bottom and high-cut sides, which showed off huge swathes of her hips courtesy of her ultra low-rise, light wash jeans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Cindy Crawford
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Supermodel#Future Nostalgia
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy