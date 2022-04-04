Dua Lipa’s Grammys Look 2022 Channeled This ’90s Supermodel & It’s Nostalgic Gold

Click here to read the full article.

The Grammy Awards bring together music, fashion and sometimes a little drama for one memorable night. At the center of it all this year is Dua Lipa, the pop star who keeps getting better and better. Based on Dua Lipa’s Grammys 2022 look , she knows it too. Dua Lipa attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards as a three-time award winner and eight-time nominee.

Though Dua Lipa isn’t nominated for any awards this year, she is presenting at the show. She’s had plenty of time on stage this year—she just finished the US leg of her Future Nostalgia tour this week. The singer is known for having iconic looks for her on-stage performances but also has quite the knack for street style. It’s impossible to turn on the radio right now and not hear one of Dua Lipa’s incredibly catchy songs. It’s getting just as hard to open Instagram without seeing Lipa in a trend-setting outfit.

From white sandy beaches to award show red carpets, it’s evident that Dua Lipa knows exactly what she’s doing. Tonight she wore a vintage Versace gown, which screams ’90s. The black floor-length gown is one of my all-time favorites, as it has an element of edge while still remaining elegant. The top features a bondage-style criss-cross bra and the gold chains seriously have me drooling.

The dress was originally worn by Cindy Crawford back in the ’90s, who rocked it with her long signature brown locks. Dua Lipa switched up the look a bit by rocking a platinum blonde ‘do that extended down to her torso. Her matte burgundy lipstick and razor-sharp nails added a modern twist to the vintage gown.

This outfit is a total 180 from Dua Lipa’s Grammy vibe from last year. Although she stuck with Versace, the dress had a much softer vibe. Lipa wore a shimmering Atelier Versace dress in soft pink and blue hues.