Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hit Grammys 2022 red carpet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hit the red carpet together for the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3.

The “Peaches” singer, 28, wore an oversized grey Balenciaga blazer and pants with a white tank top, tiny sunglasses, a pink beanie and platform boots.

Baldwin, 25, kept her outfit understated, opting for a white strapless Saint Laurent gown and styling her hair in a loose braid while sporting a layered diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The couple held hands and kissed on the Las Vegas red carpet, their first joint appearance at a major event since September 2021’s Met Gala.

The model attended last week’s Vanity Fair Oscar party — wearing a brown Saint Laurent gown featuring a dangerously low back that skimmed her bum — two weeks after being hospitalized for “stroke-like symptoms” due to a “small blood clot” in her brain .

Bieber, who is currently touring around the United States performing his “Justice” album, is nominated for eight Grammy Awards . His hit single “Peaches” is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, also claiming the title of most co-writing credits in the history of the awards show.

The singer is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video for “Peaches,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anyone,” Best Pop Duo Performance for “Lonely,” Best R&B Performance and the coveted Album of the Year award.