Q. My 97-year-old mom just sold her house and now lives with us. She wants to put money in three accounts in her name and with each of her three children, payable-on-death (POD). Is this a good idea? Would it be considered a gift? If it’s not needed for health care, would that money go directly to the other person on the account when she passes?

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO