NBA

Pistons' Saddiq Bey: Ignites victory

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bey produced 31 points (11-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
FOX Sports

Dallas takes on Detroit, aims for 50th win this season

Dallas Mavericks (49-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look for its 50th win this season when the Mavericks visit the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have gone 13-26 at home. Detroit ranks eighth in the league with 10.9...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
FOX Sports

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers' 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points — and made 20 trips to the free throw line — in Philadelphia's 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
NBA
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Cavs: Joel Embiid Tremendous in Playoff-Clinching Win

3 observations after Embiid (44 points) wills Sixers to playoff-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Appropriately, the Sixers clinched a playoff spot Sunday night behind a tremendous performance from their MVP contender. Joel Embiid posted 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the...
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: March 28-April 3

Pat Connaughton broke even for the past week, as did the Milwaukee Bucks. With the regular season getting close to the end, the Bucks split their four games. While it wasn’t quite the case of the Bucks go as Connaughton goes, it’s an interesting thought nonetheless. In one...
NBA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 40-point game

Boston Celtics (49-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in the Chicago Bulls' 127-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are 29-21 in conference games. Chicago is...
BOSTON, MA

