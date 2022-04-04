ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The importance of Advance Directives

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA common question asked by many seniors is, “Do I really need advance directives – a Health Care Representative, Living Will and HIPPA (Privacy) form?” Many also ask: Who will make health care decisions for me if I become incapacitated?. Not having advance directives can cause...

New Britain Herald

Wheeler Clinic receives more than $2 million in funds to support renovations, health services for New Britain residents

NEW BRITAIN – The Wheeler Clinic is slated to receive more than $2 million in funding to support renovations and health services offered. Gov. Ned Lamont and the State Bond Commission approved more than $2.1 million to Wheeler Clinic to increase safety and efficiency of its health center and its new location at 40 Hart St. With the funding, renovations will be made to the unfinished third floor of the health center and enhance the range of health services offered by Wheeler’s federally qualified health center.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
