The importance of Advance Directives

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a leader in specialty healthcare solutions, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced a broad partnership to strengthen EDH's comprehensive oncology offering. Through this partnership, OneOncology will collaborate with Employer Direct Healthcare to revolutionize the delivery and reimbursement for cancer care, including improved community-based access to precision medicine, clinical trials, and emerging therapies such as CAR-T. The companies will also work together to lower costs for employers by expanding OneOncology's novel episode-based payment model.
