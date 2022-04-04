ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Honors Her Dear Friend Tony Bennett With Heartfelt Grammys Performance

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga performed ‘Love For Sale’ solo, but was introduced via video by Tony Bennett, now 95, in a short and sweet video.

Lady Gaga delivered a beautiful tribute to her friend Tony Bennett, 95, at the GRAMMY Awards. The superstar, 36, was full of energy as she performed a jazzed up version of their single “Love For Sale.” Due to Tony’s dementia, he was unable to perform alongside her for their nominated track — however, he made a surprise appearance via pre-taped video as he introduced her!

Lady Gaga performs ‘Love For Sale’ solo. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Lady Gaga stunned in a Cinderella-esque blue dress that featured a large bow in the back. At one point, she stopped to address the crowd, saying, “I want the whole world to know that we love making you smile. So if you’re wondering how we feel: do I love you? Oh boy, do I.” She became visibly emotional towards the end of the performance, adding, “I love you, Tony” with tears in her eyes. How sweet!

Of course, Gaga knows how to deliver red carpet moment more than any other — and she didn’t disappoint earlier in the evening. The 36-year-old rocked a black and pink gown as she arrived in Las Vegas for the 2022 show on Sunday, April 3 ahead of her performance. This is particularly a big year for the star, who also appeared in film House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga arrives on the GRAMMY red carpet. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Gaga’s dress was all old Hollywood glamour with its asymmetrical one shoulder cut, and satin pink train attached to the primarily black number. The blonde bombshell kept her trademark locks back into a gorgeous up-do, showing off her bold diamond necklace.

Lady Gaga exuded old Hollywood glamour. ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Gaga, née Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is nominated for five awards with Tony Bennett. The two are recognized in several categories for their critically acclaimed second collaboration Love for Sale. Lead single “I Get a Kick Out of You” earned a nod for Record of the Year, and as well as nominations for in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Tony, who has been battling Alzheimer’s Disease since 2016, will not be performing with Gaga per his son Danny Bennett. “Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognized along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy for their album ‘Love for Sale,'” Danny said in a statement to Variety ahead of the show.

“Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept,” his son, who is also his manager, explained. “It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them. There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Tony’s final album. He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City.”

