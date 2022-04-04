ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trevor Noah Takes A Shot At Will Smith In His Grammys Opening Monologue

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Trevor Noah didn’t waste time addressing the elephant in the room. During the 2022 Grammy Awards’ opening, the host made a quick crack about Will Smith and Chris Rock’s now-infamous slap.

A week after Will Smith and Chris Rock turned everyone into an expert on awards shows, Trevor Noah kicked off the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas with the grace and wit expected from the Daily Show host. “People, it’s going to be such a beautiful evening,” Trevor, 38, said after excitedly running down the list of performances during the Apr. 3 event. “Don’t even think of it as an awards show. This is a concert where we’re giving out awards. We’re going to listen to some music, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths, and we’re going to be giving out awards all throughout the night.”

There was some suspicion that Noah might address the incident when Will smacked the taste out of Chris’s mouth at the 2022 Academy Awards. Trevor’s “keeping people’s names out of our mouths” refers to what Will shouted at Chris after striking the comedian for making a joke over Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair. In the week that followed, Will apologized and resigned from The Academy. Everyone else seemed to have an opinion on the slap.

“BTS is one of my favorite performers I’ve ever seen — I’ve seen few acts put together performances as elaborate as them,” Trevor told Variety when discussing who he was looking forward to watching at the 2022 show. “Billie Eilish also puts on some special shows. Who else… he probably won’t be at this year’s awards but I think Kendrick Lamar has some of the best performances I’ve ever seen, the choreography he puts together is just out of this world.”

When asked about his favorite album, Trevor picked Bruno Mars and Anderson . Paak’s An Evening With…Silk Sonic. “There are so few albums in life don’t take themselves too seriously, and yet what they achieve is magical and artistically brilliant at the same time. When I first heard of Silk Sonic and the idea, I was like, “I wonder how this is gonna work?,” but I’ve become a huge fan, it’s one of my favorite of the year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwXyj_0eyMrbDB00
(Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Trevor found himself in some drama weeks ahead of the Grammys when Kanye West targeted the Daily Show host. On the show, Trevor discussed Ye’s continual attacks on Kim Kardashian over her new boyfriend, Pete Davidsion, particularly the “Easy” video where a Pete Davidson stand-in was buried alive up to his neck. “He goes, ‘Leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems,” said Noah. “Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not [his] problem. Or it is [his] problems? Which is it?”

Trevor also said that Ye’s continual badgering Kim and Pete was “terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” which then saw Ye direct his anger at Noah. Ye replaced the lyrics of “Kumbaya” with a racial slur. Instagram then suspended Ye for 24-hours for “violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.”

Following this move, the Grammys banned Kanye from performing at the show (Ye’s involvement was not known at the time, and West’s “Easy” collaborator, The Game, put the blame on Trevor’s shoulders.) Trevor opposed the ban, tweeting “I said ‘counsel Kanye,’ not ‘cancel Kanye,‘” a reference to the lengthy note Trevor left in response to the initial slur.

Comments / 5

Alpha Delta White
2d ago

Who cares what that limp wristed colored racist says. He's as funny as an inner city bus stop on St. Patrick's Day...

Reply
4
Check out more stories from
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

169K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

52M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
HollywoodLife

Lupita Nyong’o Goes Viral For Her Priceless Reaction To Will Smith’s Fight With Chris Rock

The award for the most shocked face of the night goes to… Lupita Nyong’o, whose reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was one of the biggest memes of the 2022 Oscars. “We all were Lupita [Nyong’o] watching the Will Smith and Chris Rock mess,” tweeted one fan during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (Mar. 27). Indeed, Lupita, 39, seemed to sum up the whole mood of the night after Will, 53, got out of his seat to slap Chris, 57, for making an off-handed joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. When Will returned to his seat and loudly told Chris to “keep my wife’s name out of your f-cking mouth,” Lupita’s shocked reaction (and the realization that this was not a bit) became one of the viral memes of the night.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Big Show
Person
Will Smith
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Pete Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Monologue#Academy Awards#Rmc59#The Academy
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Said He Was ‘Engaged’ To Khloe After Learning About Baby With Maralee

Apparently, Tristan Thompson informed Maralee Nichols while she was pregnant that he was ‘engaged’ to Khloe Kardashian and they would ‘be married soon.’. Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama is back in the headlines. Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan’s third child, submitted court documents on March 4 that were obtained by Us Weekly and feature alleged Snapchat messages between the pair. The messages are reportedly from April 2021 and show the NBA star, 30, and Maralee, 31, discussing her pregnancy. Tristan allegedly told Maralee that he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian, 37, at the time of his cheating.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves’ Him

Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy