Chris Sale will miss more than just the start of the 2022 season due to his rib injury. The Boston Red Sox on Monday moved the pitcher to the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture. As such, he will be out through at least the first weekend of June. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported the run on the injured list starts on Opening Day and is not retroactive.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO