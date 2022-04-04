Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .A cold front will bring moderate to briefly strong northerly winds across Deep South Texas this afternoon, with relative humidity values dropping into the teens along and west of I69C/US281 and below 30 percent along the coastal counties of Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron. Near record heat is expected across most of the Rio Grande Valley, with triple digit high temperatures possible into early afternoon. Relative humidity values drop another 5 to 10 percent on Thursday across Deep South Texas, with breezy winds, mainly along the coast. Due to worsening drought conditions, critically dry fuels, and recent wildfire activity, a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Thursday and a Red Flag Warning may be needed. Burning of any kind should be avoided. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUEL, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUEL, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning today 1 PM to 8 PM. Fire Weather Watch Thursday 10 AM to 7 PM. * WIND...Northerly 15 to 20 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph today. Northeasterly 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent across inland counties and 20 to 35 percent along inland coastal counties today. 8 to 18 percent across inland locations and 20 to 35 percent along the lower Texas coast Thursday. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

