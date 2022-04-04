ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Department of the Interior Announces Return of More Than 450 Acres to Virginia Native American Tribe

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qn5Xh_0eyMrE6a00

On Friday, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced that it would be returning over 400 acres of land in Virginia to the Rappahannock Native American tribe.

On the eastern side of the Rappahannock River lies the Fones Cliffs. There, the Rappahannock people call roughly 465 acres of the land their home. As a result, the DOI was happy to return the land to its rightful residents. In the eyes of the law, the Rappahannock tribe will own and maintain this land. However, the site, located within the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge will still be available to the public.

Last week, in a press release, the Department announced its efforts.

“The Department is honored to join the Rappahannock Tribe in co-stewardship of this portion of their ancestral homeland. We look forward to drawing upon Tribal expertise and Indigenous knowledge in helping manage the area’s wildlife and habitat,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “This historic reacquisition underscores how Tribes, private landowners, and other stakeholders all play a central role in this Administration’s work to ensure our conservation efforts are locally led and support communities’ health and well-being.”

Likewise, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was just as happy about the arrangement.

“Relationships, knowledge-sharing and co-stewardship with Indigenous peoples are essential to the Service’s mission,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. “We have the direction and tools to ensure collaboration between the Service and Tribes, and to protect cultural, trust and treaty resources on Service lands in support of our shared priority of conserving fish, wildlife and their habitats.”

Virginia Native American Tribe Plans to Use Reclaimed Lands for Educational Purposes

Not only will the reclaimed lands serve a symbolic purpose for the Native American tribe of Virginia. They will also act as a source of education. The Rappahannock people hope to teach the public about their history in Fone Cliffs. Back in the early 1600s, this was where the tribe first defended their lands against English settler Captain John Smith. Less than a century later, these settlers uprooted the Native American people from their homes along the Rappahannock River.

In addition, the cliffs have one of the largest nesting populations of bald eagles on the Atlantic coast. Sharing the reclaimed lands with these creatures feels like the perfect ending to the story.

“We have worked for many years to restore this sacred place to the Tribe. With eagles being prayer messengers, this area where they gather has always been a place of natural, cultural and spiritual importance,” Rappahannock Tribe Chief Anne Richardson said in a statement, according to Chesapeake Conservancy.

Along with the DOI, the parties responsible for the reacquisition of lands was the family of William Dodge Angle, who provided the funds necessary for the Chesapeake Conservancy to purchase the 465 acres. Meanwhile, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, too, supplied additional funding through Walmart’s Acres for America Program.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Roanoke Times

Jamestown Settlement exhibit celebrates Virginia tribes' resiliency

WILLIAMSBURG — Indigenous tribes in Virginia are sharing personal cultural treasures and stories as part of an exhibit at the Jamestown Settlement in Williamsburg. Debra Martin is a citizen of the Pamunkey tribe. Some of her relative’s photos are part of the exhibit. “This is a picture of...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Upworthy

Native American tribe gets back its sacred land after being displaced nearly 400 years ago

The Rappahannock Tribe has reacquired 465 acres of sacred land at Fones Cliff, Virginia, in a huge moment for the native tribe. Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, confirmed the reacquisition in a press release along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. "We have worked for many years to restore this sacred place to the Tribe," said Rappahannock Tribe Chief Anne Richardson, according to the Chesapeake Conservancy, reported CNN. "With eagles being prayer messengers, this area where they gather has always been a place of natural, cultural, and spiritual importance."
VIRGINIA STATE
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Wildlife Conservation#Native American#The Department#Indigenous#Tribes#Administration
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Wife: Her Background, When They Met, and Their Children

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have been happily married for 17 years. The two tied the knot in September 2004, after dating for several years in the late 90s and early 2000s. Baumgartner married Costner when she was just 30 years old, although Costner was 49 at the time. The nearly 20-year age gap between Kevin Costner and his wife didn’t deter the couple from enjoying their happily ever-after.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

433K+
Followers
47K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy