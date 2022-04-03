This Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker Outshines Peers Nio, XPeng and Li Auto Yet Again In March; Pulls The Plug On Oil-fueled Vehicles
Chinese automaker BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) reported strong sales of new energy vehicles – a term used in China to denote both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids – for March. The company also managed to increase production month-over-month despite the supply constraints and the renewed outbreak of COVID...www.benzinga.com
