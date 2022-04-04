ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Was Incensed Russian Troops Weren't Welcomed With Flowers In Ukraine, Says Oligarch

By Mary Papenfuss
 2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin was so out of touch with reality when he launched the Ukraine invasion that he was incensed his troops weren’t welcomed with flowers, an exiled Russian oligarch revealed Sunday.

“At first he wanted to change the power in Kyiv ... and was expecting that this would be met with flowers thrown in the streets by Ukrainian people,” Mikhail Khodorkovsky, onetime CEO of Russian oil giant Yukos, said on CNN.

But when Ukrainians fought back as the invasion was launched, Putin went “insane,” said Khodorkovsky, an outspoken Putin critic who spent nine years in a Russian prison.

“The fact that the people in Kharkiv [also failed to] meet him with flowers, it not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane. That’s when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv,” Khodorkovsky said.

Former Russian Deputy Energy Minister Vladimir Milov told CNN on Saturday that the surprising war in Ukraine has “devastated” top officials in the Kremlin and that many “Russian elites” may lose faith in Putin. That’s risky for Putin, who could be forced from power in a matter of months, he warned.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 78

Ross Kendall
1d ago

Truthfully, I understand war, bur what I don't understand is why bomb the hell out of a country when you KNOW you going to have rebuild it? I mean, yeah, if you going to turn it into a parking lot, OK. But, if Russia plans to rebuild that country for the Russian people, how can they if their economy is in ruin, or is it?

Reply(14)
16
Rick R
1d ago

He wants flowers. no problem. In Slavic countries if you give 12 roses to a person that's a symbol of death. (Even numbers of flowers are considered bad luck. Odd numbers are good luck.)So they can come to the border, the Ukrainian troops can blow their heads off and give them their flowers. It's a win-win.Better yet have Putin present the flowers personally.

Reply
15
KenMores
2d ago

How could Putin go insane when he already is! He needs to be removed from power now!!!!

Reply
28
