RIDGEFIELD — The Democratic Town Committee has unanimously elected a former school board member as its chair. Carina Borgia-Drake was picked as the Democrats’ new leader at their meeting on Thursday. She served on the school board from 2017 to 2020 and was “noted for her passionate advocacy for parents, teachers, and children as well as her ability to work with all members of the Board of Education, regardless of party,” the Democrats said.

