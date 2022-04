Few months ago, several major news outlets reported about the case when a young Black man was falsely accused of trying to deposit fraudulent check in a bank, an incident that escalated when the bank manager called police and wrongfully arrested the man even though the bank didn’t properly conduct all the procedures to see if the check was genuine. Later, it turned out everything was fine and people were outraged seeing the video of the incident.

