Watch Silk Sonic Open the 2022 Grammys With “777”

By Nina Corcoran
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Silk Sonic kicked off the Grammys tonight (April 3) with a special, pyrotechnic-filled performance of “777.” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars donned sparkly white get-ups and performed with a full band...

Pitchfork

