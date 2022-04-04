ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroll N’ Roll to benefit Tomorrow Fund held at Garden City

By Jacqui Gomersall
 2 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Families, friends, and cancer survivors gathered in person on Sunday for the Stroll N’ Roll walk at Garden City.

The annual event hosted by The Tomorrow Fund helps raise money to support families of children battling cancer at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“So this fundraiser helps support out programs, things like paying or parking for the duration of treatment, mortgages, and rents. You know, no parent expects to hear the words that your child has cancer,” Executive Director Lisa Abbenante said. “So, what they are doing is, they’re concentrating in focusing on their health and we are the safety net. We are the safety net for the families to make sure that the bottom doesn’t fall off when they are going through this horrific situation.”

Executive Director Lisa Abbenante said this year’s turnout was back to post-pandemic levels.

“Friday when we closed pre-registration were near six hundred and fifty people and then we’ve had walk-in registrations come in as well. So, we are back to numbers that we were before,” Abbenante said.

This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000.

“We were right around $70,000 so between donations and registrations, walk-in registrations, we have to see where we end up,” Abbenante said.

You can learn more about ways to support The Tomorrow Fund on their website .

