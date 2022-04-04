ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing UW Health surgeon found dead in Iron County, officials confirm

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago

IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A missing UW Health surgeon was found dead Sunday morning, according to officials in Iron County.

According to a news release, Kelsey A. Musgrove’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. near the Potato River Falls. Officials said an investigation into Musgrove’s death is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow who lived in Middleton, was last contacted at the Falls in Gurney on March 26. She was reported missing by Middleton police on March 30.

RELATED: Middleton woman reported missing in northern Wisconsin

Officials said Musgrove, 30, had reportedly visited the Falls for a hiking trip. She messaged her friends that she had arrived, but indicated that her phone’s battery was very low and communications ceased shortly afterward.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted an “extensive” ground, air and water search, which included 25 external agencies throughout Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey’s family,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in its release.

UW Health also issued a statement Monday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague Dr. Kelsey Musgrove,” press secretary Emily Kumlien said. “She was recognized by her peers as a great surgeon, an outstanding mentor and an incredibly kind and positive spirit. Our thoughts and condolences are with her friends and family during this difficult time.”

