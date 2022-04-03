ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech women win twice in match play

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
The 20th-ranked Texas Tech women's golf team beat Oklahoma 3-2 and No. 3 Oklahoma State 4-1 on Sunday's first day of the Red Raider Match Play event with Tech's Anna Dong and Kylee Loewe each winning both of their matches.

Dong, Loewe and Gala Dumez provided the Red Raiders' three victories against Oklahoma. Loewe, Chiara Horder, Amy Taylor and Dong won their matches against Oklahoma State.

Play resumes at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Rawls Course with Tech facing Tulsa beginning on the No. 1 tee box and Oklahoma State taking on Oklahoma, going off from the No. 10 tee.

Tulsa also went 2-0 on the first day, beating Oklahoma 3-2 and Oklahoma State 3-1-1.

“I was proud of our team for how we competed up and down the lineup and found a way to win,” Tech coach JoJo Robertson said. “Our team continues to play well and will need to do so again tomorrow against a Tulsa team that played well today."

RED RAIDER MATCH PLAY

at the Rawls Course

Sunday's Texas Tech results

TEXAS TECH 3, OKLAHOMA 2

Anna Dong, Texas Tech, def. Maria Fernanda Martinez, 6-and-4; Kylee Loewe, Texas Tech, def. Libby Winans, 1-up; Mikhaela Fortuna, Oklahoma, def. Chiara Horder, 3-and-2; Hannah Screen, Oklahoma, def. Amy Taylor, 5-and-4; Gala Dumez, Texas Tech, def. Meagan Winans, 5-and-3.

TEXAS TECH 4, OKLAHOMA STATE 1

Han-Hsuan Yu, Oklahoma State, def. Gala Dumez, 2-and-1; Kylee Loewe, Texas Tech, def. Hailey Jones, 5-and-4; Chiara Horder, Texas Tech, def. Lianna Bailey, 3-and-1; Amy Taylor, Texas Tech, def. Angelica Pfefferkorn, 7-and-6; Anna Dong, Texas Tech, def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, 3-and-2

Softball

Kansas scored four runs in the first inning on an Ashlyn Anderson solo homer and a Cheyenne Hornbuckle three-run blast and went on to beat Texas Tech 10-4, salvaging the finale of a three-game Big 12 series at Rocky Johnson Field.

Kansas (12-20, 1-5) hit four homers. Looking for a series sweep, Tech (19-16, 2-4) closed within 5-4 in the fifth inning. But Jayhawks pinch hitter Sara Roszak unloaded a two-run homer in the sixth and Peyton Renzi hit a three-run shot in the seventh.

Tech's 2-3-4 hitters had all eight of the Red Raiders' hits. Payton Jackson and Carson Armijo had three hits apiece, and Ellie Bailey delivered a pair of run-scoring singles.

Kendall Fritz (11-7), lifted with two outs in the first, took the loss.

Next weekend, Tech hosts No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 3-0) at 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Women's tennis

Layne Sleeth won a three-set match from Margarita Skriabina at No. 1 singles, clinching No. 3 Oklahoma's 5-2 victory over No. 27 Texas Tech in a Big 12 duel Sunday at the McLeod Tennis Center.

Texas Tech (13-9, 3-5) took a 2-1 lead when Avelina Sayfetdinova and Olivia Peet won the Nos. 3 and 2 singles matches in straight sets. But Oklahoma (21-1, 6-0) won the last four matches and extended its win streak to 10 in a row.

Emma Staker tied it 2-2 by beating Cristina Tiglea in straight sets on the No. 6 court, and Alexandra Pisareva put OU ahead for good by taking a three-setter from Kailey Evans on the No. 5 court.

Sleeth outlasted Skriabina 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 for the fourth point, and Anchisa Chanta finished off No. 4 singles by beating Metka Komac 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4.

Tech has 12 days off before its Big 12 and regular-season finale on April 16 at TCU (10-11, 2-6).

Men's tennis

AUSTIN — No. 11 Texas shut out Texas Tech 7-0, winning five of the six singles matches in straight sets and dealing the Red Raiders their third consecutive loss against highly ranked teams.

Micah Braswell, Eliot Spizzirri, Siem Woldeab and Chih Chi Huang all won in both singles and doubles for UT (12-8, 1-1), which bounced back from a 6-0 shutout loss Friday to No. 4 Baylor.

Tech (12-9, 0-2) was coming off losses at No. 22 Middle Tennessee State and at No. 3 TCU in Friday's Big 12 opener.

Next weekend, the Red Raiders host Oklahoma (13-5, 1-0) at 6 p.m. Friday and Oklahoma State (11-7, 0-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

