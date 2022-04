All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO