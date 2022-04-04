ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Fire reported just outside Shreveport fast-food restaurant’s front door

By Curtis Heyen
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Investigators are trying to determine the source of a fire just outside the front door of a Shreveport fast-food restaurant....

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Arrest made in Shreveport “rolling gun battle”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting described as a “rolling gun battle” that happened Monday morning involving two vehicles with shooters that opened fire on each other. Devoris Hardy was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing a handgun aimed at a vehicle...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 injured in shooting outside Shreveport pharmacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon. Police got the call just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 to the 1500 block of N. Market Street to a shooting outside the CVS Pharmacy. At the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fast Food#Firefighters#Accident#Ksla#The Burger King
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Child shot on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A two-year old was shot at the Towne South Oak apartments Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 7800 Block of Youree Drive. The boy was playing with the gun when it went off and hit him in the leg. He was rushed to Willis Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner with non-life threatening issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart

A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy