Fire reported just outside Shreveport fast-food restaurant’s front door

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO