Krings stars in series finale as MU softball sweeps South Carolina

By Chris Blake
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

The series between No. 24 Missouri softball and South Carolina started and ended in similar fashion — with dominant showings from Tigers pitcher Laurin Krings.

She propelled Missouri to a 2-1 win Sunday, giving it a sweep of the Gamecocks.

It was a laborious but successful effort in the circle for Krings, and the second inning served as an illustration of that. A hit batter and an infield single began the inning before Krings and Carlie Henderson engaged in a 14-pitch standoff. Henderson came out on top, poking a single into left field to load the bases with no outs.

Krings worked out of the jam, first inducing a ground ball to Kendyll Bailey that was whirled around the diamond for a 4-2-3 double play. Krings struck out the next batter to conclude her escape.

South Carolina’s only run against Krings — a solo homer by Jordan Fabian to lead off the top of the third inning — came on the 12th-pitch of the at-bat. After Krings whiffed the next three batters, she had thrown 82 pitches through three innings.

Krings breezed through the next trio of innings, allowing two base runners and setting the Gamecocks (18-17, 2-10 SEC) down in order twice. After throwing 82 pitches in her first three innings, she threw 36 pitches in her final three. Krings ended the day allowing one run on six hits over six innings. She punched out six batters.

Coach Larissa Anderson and Krings agreed that the difference between the beginning and end of Krings’ start came down to the spin she was getting on the ball. Anderson said once Krings got the ball to rotate on the right axis, she generated more swings and misses.

For the third consecutive game, Kimberly Wert drove in Jenna Laird in the first inning to give the Tigers (22-13, 3-5) an early lead. Sunday’s rendition featured a pair of two-base shots. After Laird began the inning with a double, Wert smoked one to center field to make it 1-0 Missouri.

Laird stepped into the leadoff spot last weekend against Ole Miss, and the lineup change benefitted Missouri against South Carolina.

“Jenna’s the type of player that she needs to run free — she needs to be a free player — and I felt like being behind Brooke (Wilmes) she was a little restricted in some of her baserunning,” Anderson said. “It’s just giving her more freedom to be who she is and the type of player that she is, and that’s someone that can run and go and really create a lot of havoc and make things happen.”

After Fabian’s home run tied the game 1-1, Bailey put the Tigers back in front with a solo shot in the bottom of the third. The long ball was Bailey’s eighth of the season, setting her new single-season high in home runs. The big fly extended Bailey’s hit streak to seven games, over which she’s hitting .478.

Missouri’s success against the Gamecocks was more than welcomed after the Tigers dropped their first two conference series.

“Pretty great weekend,” Anderson said. “It’s always tough to sweep in the SEC and it’s great to get back on track.”

Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

