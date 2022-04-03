ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Krings stars in series finale as MU softball sweeps South Carolina

By Chris Blake
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0PXg_0eyMpYRS00

The series between No. 24 Missouri softball and South Carolina started and ended in similar fashion — with dominant showings from Tigers pitcher Laurin Krings.

She propelled Missouri to a 2-1 win Sunday, giving it a sweep of the Gamecocks.

It was a laborious but successful effort in the circle for Krings, and the second inning served as an illustration of that. A hit batter and an infield single began the inning before Krings and Carlie Henderson engaged in a 14-pitch standoff. Henderson came out on top, poking a single into left field to load the bases with no outs.

Krings worked out of the jam, first inducing a ground ball to Kendyll Bailey that was whirled around the diamond for a 4-2-3 double play. Krings struck out the next batter to conclude her escape.

South Carolina’s only run against Krings — a solo homer by Jordan Fabian to lead off the top of the third inning — came on the 12th-pitch of the at-bat. After Krings whiffed the next three batters, she had thrown 82 pitches through three innings.

Krings breezed through the next trio of innings, allowing two base runners and setting the Gamecocks (18-17, 2-10 SEC) down in order twice. After throwing 82 pitches in her first three innings, she threw 36 pitches in her final three. Krings ended the day allowing one run on six hits over six innings. She punched out six batters.

Coach Larissa Anderson and Krings agreed that the difference between the beginning and end of Krings’ start came down to the spin she was getting on the ball. Anderson said once Krings got the ball to rotate on the right axis, she generated more swings and misses.

For the third consecutive game, Kimberly Wert drove in Jenna Laird in the first inning to give the Tigers (22-13, 3-5) an early lead. Sunday’s rendition featured a pair of two-base shots. After Laird began the inning with a double, Wert smoked one to center field to make it 1-0 Missouri.

Laird stepped into the leadoff spot last weekend against Ole Miss, and the lineup change benefitted Missouri against South Carolina.

“Jenna’s the type of player that she needs to run free — she needs to be a free player — and I felt like being behind Brooke (Wilmes) she was a little restricted in some of her baserunning,” Anderson said. “It’s just giving her more freedom to be who she is and the type of player that she is, and that’s someone that can run and go and really create a lot of havoc and make things happen.”

After Fabian’s home run tied the game 1-1, Bailey put the Tigers back in front with a solo shot in the bottom of the third. The long ball was Bailey’s eighth of the season, setting her new single-season high in home runs. The big fly extended Bailey’s hit streak to seven games, over which she’s hitting .478.

Missouri’s success against the Gamecocks was more than welcomed after the Tigers dropped their first two conference series.

“Pretty great weekend,” Anderson said. “It’s always tough to sweep in the SEC and it’s great to get back on track.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Missouri's Brooke Wilmes, left

Missouri's Brooke Wilmes, left, takes off for first as Jenna Laird goes for home on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Complex. Laird made the second home run of the game for the Tigers, with Kendall Bailey making the other.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Taylor Nicholson sings and dances

Missouri utility player and shortstop Taylor Nicholson sings and dances in the dugout on Sunday at the Mizzou Softball Complex. The Tigers’ win against the Gamecocks upped their overall season record to 22-13 and their conference record to 3-5.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
Wyoming News

Missouri football adds defensive analyst Olsen

Former LSU defensive analyst Jake Olsen will join Missouri football for the 2022 season, Jake Brice of FootballScoop reported Monday. Olsen was at Northwestern State prior to LSU, as a defensive coordinator and other various defensive positions. Following his graduation at Valley State in 2012, Olsen worked as a graduate assistant there before joining the staffs of Louisiana-Monroe and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Olsen also has worked in a recruiting role and as a special teams coach. According to Brice, Olsen has emerged as a key member to MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larissa Anderson
Wyoming News

Three-star safety Justin Johnson commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2023

Three-star Inglewood, California safety Justin Johnson tweeted on Thursday that he was visiting both Arizona and Arizona State for the weekend. Winner: Wildcats. The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Inglewood High School star committed to the UA Monday afternoon, becoming the third commit for the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Johnson selected Arizona over Michigan State, Florida State, Grambling State and Colorado State. He's rated by 247Sports as the 68th-best safety in the 2023...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Wyoming News

Red Report: NU 'nowhere near' QB1 announcement; Frost still mum on Fidone status; newcomers confident

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday he's seen his group of quarterbacks make strides over the course of the spring's first 13 practices. But don't expect a formal announcement about Texas transfer Casey Thompson — or anybody else for that matter — winning the starting job anytime soon. Asked about a timeline for anointing a starter, Frost said, "The timetable is whenever it's clear to us and to everybody. I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

NU looking to add two recruiting staff positions under new lead-man Vince Guinta

Nebraska's recruiting department is in the process of adding a pair of key positions under new senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta. NU has openings listed for a director of recruiting operations and a director of on-campus recruiting. Guinta arrived on campus to lead NU's recruiting department in February after a two-year stint at Baylor and worked at Nebraska previously under Bill Callahan in the mid-2000s. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Softball Player#Tigers#Gamecocks#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Life in the Red:

First impression of Nebraska junior Anthony Grant? He looks like he was put on Earth to be a running back. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he has excellent size. He's a powerful runner who also can juke defenders. He was asked Monday if he ever considered playing another position. ...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Graham Mertz had a wake-up call. But it came before Wisconsin pursued Caleb Williams

There was a lot to like about what was coming out of Graham Mertz’s mouth on Monday morning. Seeing is better than hearing, at least in terms of a quarterback’s development, and we’ll have to wait another five months before we begin to learn whether Mertz has made any progress toward being the great player he wants to be for the University of Wisconsin football team. But what Mertz said during his first session with the media since the 2021 season ended back in late...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy