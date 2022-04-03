ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri baseball beats South Carolina, wins first SEC series

By Tanner Ludwig
 1 day ago

Missouri baseball put all the pieces together to beat South Carolina 10-3 in a complete performance. With the win over the Gamecocks, the Tigers won their first SEC series.

Missouri has struggled with consistency, but Sunday it got good performances from both offense and defense.

On the mound, MU's Austin Marozas spun 6⅔ innings giving up two runs on two hits. After giving up a solo home run to Josiah Sightler, his third of the series, Marozas retired 17 straight batters before giving up a two-out walk in the seventh.

Marozas struck out a career-high 10 batters in his best performance in a Tigers uniform. Christian Wall and Carter Rustad, who pitched a combined 2⅓ one-run innings, relieved him.

Offensively, Fox Leum and Luke Mann carried the load. Both Leum and Mann had slow starts to the season but made cases for permanent spots in the lineup with explosive outings against South Carolina.

Mann hit three home runs in the series, two coming Sunday. He finished Sunday 2-4 with four RBI. Coach Steve Bieser sat Mann for the first two games of the Arkansas series. Since then, he has gone 6-21 with four home runs and nine RBI. The veteran third basemen got hot in the series when Missouri needed him the most.

Leum has battled injury throughout the season but submitted his claim to be an everyday DH for the Tigers, going 6-8 with six RBI in the final two games against the Gamecocks. He gave Missouri the lead Saturday and Sunday with a pair of two-run singles.

After taking the lead in the fifth, Missouri (17-8, 3-6) added three runs in the sixth and four in the eighth to ensure that South Carolina could not come back like the Tigers did Saturday.

Through the first 16 innings of the series, Missouri scored three runs. In the final 11 innings, it scored 16. The Gamecocks' pitching staff has taken blow after blow with injuries and it showed this weekend.

Despite decent performances from its starters Saturday and Sunday, South Carolina had no answers for the Tigers' lineup . Missouri feasted on relievers, scoring 13 runs off the Gamecocks' bullpen.

The Tigers were dealt a tough start to conference play, facing the No. 2 and 9 teams in the nation but rounded into form against the weaker South Carolina. It doesn't get any easier though as No. 1 Tennessee hosts Missouri on Friday.

