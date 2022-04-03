ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners avoid arbitration with RF Mitch Haniger for 2022

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration with right fielder Mitch Haniger, agreeing to terms on a contract for the 2022 season on Sunday.

Haniger is coming off arguably the best season of his career with a career-high 39 home runs and 100 RBIs. The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2018 before injuries derailed the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Haniger played in 157 games last season and batted .253 with an .805 OPS. The team did not announce his 2022 salary. He made $3.010 million last year and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Seattle has two arbitration-eligible players remaining that it has not agreed to terms with: second baseman Adam Frazier and outfielder Jesse Winker. Both Frazier and Winker were All-Stars last season. Frazier made $4.085 million and Winker made $3.15 million.

