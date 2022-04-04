Daily yogurt may help lower high blood pressure, scientists find

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Globally, more than a billion people suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), putting them at greater risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack and stroke.

CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide—in the United States, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds.

A recent study from the University of South Australia found that a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure.

They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure, and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.

This study provides new evidence that connects yogurt with positive blood pressure outcomes for hypertensive people.

The study is published in International Dairy Journal and was done by Dr. Alexandra Wade et al.

In the study, the team found that dairy foods, especially yogurt, may be capable of reducing blood pressure.

This is because dairy foods contain a range of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium, all of which are involved in the regulation of blood pressure.

Yogurt is especially interesting because it also contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins which lowers blood pressure.

This study showed that for people with elevated blood pressure, even small amounts of yogurt were associated with lower blood pressure.

And for those who consumed yogurt regularly, the results were even stronger, with blood pressure readings nearly seven points lower than those who did not consume yogurt.

The study was conducted on 915 adults. Habitual yogurt consumption was measured using a food frequency questionnaire.

High blood pressure was defined as being greater than or equal to 140/90 mmHg (a normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg).

If you care about blood pressure, please read studies about common food that could help lower the risk of high blood pressure, and this simple exercise may lower blood pressure more effectively.

For more information about blood pressure, please see recent studies about why people with high blood pressure more likely to have severe COVID-19, and results showing blood pressure management in this way can be effective and low-cost.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.